Governor Ikpeazu imposes curfew in Aba following IPOB, soldiers clash

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State on Tuesday declared a three-day dusk-to-dawn curfew in Aba, Abia State in the wake of clashes between Nigerian soldiers and members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) demanding secession from Nigeria.

The curfew begins at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday and will last until September 14.

Governor Ikpeazu said Abia state will continue to subscribe to the supremacy of the Nigerian Constitution and work with the Buhari administration to check attempts at secession.

The governor said the clash is directly linked to the deployment of soldiers across South-East as part of the rejuvenated Operation Python Dance.

The curfew imposed by the Abia State Governor is coming after clashes between the army and the Nnamdi Kanu led IPOB left a few persons including a policeman and soldier, dead.

Kanu’s lawyers disclosed on Tuesday that the IPOB leader had been placed under house arrest in his hometown of Afaraukwu, close to Umuahia, the capital of the state.

Abia State has for the past few days been the focus of security searchlight occasioned by the reported skirmish between some groups in the State, especially Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) with men of the Nigerian Army. Government notes and has observed the frenzy of activities of members of IPOB within Afara – Umuahia, the ancestral home of the leader of IPOB for some months now. Government is equally aware of the recent proclamation by the Nigerian Army of Operation Python Dance II within the South – East geopolitical region of Nigeria. The operation as declared by the Army is intended to check kidnapping, banditry, assassination, secessionist activities within the region, amongst other forms of criminal activities.

The recent confrontation between the Nigerian Army and members of IPOB on Sunday, 10th September, 2017, could presumably be attributed to the commencement of the said Operation Python Dance II. The Abia State Government unequivocally states that Abia is a component State of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and subscribes to the supremacy of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and all other extant laws.

While the Government of Abia State recognizes the right of the Nigerian Army and other security agencies, to perform their statutory duty of protection of lives and property of Nigerian citizens, such duties must be carried out within acclaimed Nigerian and international standards of engagement with the civil populace, with due respect to the human rights of citizens and sanctity of human lives.

Abia State Government is committed to the protection of the lives and properties of its citizens and others residing and doing business within the geographical entity called Abia State. Abians and others living within Abia, are advised to remain law abiding and carry on their lawful business without fear, as efforts by Government will be made to reduce friction between the civil populace and military personnel in the State. Meanwhile, Aba residents are advised to observe a curfew from 6pm to 6am fromtoday 12/09/2017 to 14/09/2017.

Persons residing within the State are strongly advised to remain law abiding, while going about their lawful business without fear of molestation, and, not engage in any form of confrontation with military personnel or other security agents.

The Government recognizes the constitutional Right to Freedom of Movement for all Nigerians, but objects to the influx of people into Abia State for purposes of unsettling the enduring peace in the State.

Finally, Abia State will co – operate with security agencies to maintain the rule of law and order in the State.

Okezie Ikpeazu PhD

Governor, Abia State

12/09/2017