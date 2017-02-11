Governor Obaseki sacks state worker for testifying against his party at tribunal.

Edo state governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki has ordered the sack of Mr Braimah Gabriel Ohioma, a staff of Michael Imoudu College of Physical Education, Afuze allegedly for testifying at the Edo State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal holden at Benin City.

In a badly worded letter, fraught with spelling and grammatical errors, the management of the state owned post secondary sports management training institution sacked the witness over what it described as “unapprovable unethical misdemeanor”.

Investigations reveal that “unethical misdemeanor” is not listed among the punishable grounds in civil service rules.

The order for the sacked worker who has lived in the staff apartment for over two years is both unlawful, immortal and vindictive, reminiscence of the happily gone days of Adams Oshiomhole.

A nongovernmental organisation that defends human rights, leadership values and democratic norms in Nigeria, Centre for Patriotic Leadership Initiative, (CPLI), has offered to defend Braimah Ohiomai at court to challenge his wrongful sack and ill treatment.

Reply Reply to All Forward More