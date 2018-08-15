Group alleges cyber terrorists envious of Nigerian Army’s performance under Buratai

The Coalition for Truth and Justice, CTJ, has strongly frowned at the hostile online and offline activities of one Dr. Ahmed Idris of Citizens United for Peace and Stability (CUPS) against the Nigerian state.

The group wondered why CUPS, which went silent once Boko Haram was put in its right place by the Nigerian Army, was suddenly finding its voice and perfecting an agenda for its own resurgence because of peculiar occurrences on the political scene that had impacted the security community.

National Cordinator of the group, Charles Timothy, in a statement cited the recent comment by Ahmed on the sack of the former Director General of the Department of State Services, Lawal Daura by Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo following the invasion of the National Assembly by operatives of that service.

According to CJT, even as Nigerians are still analysing matters arising from the sack and its import for Nigeria’s democracy and security, CUPS Ahmed Idris saw an inordinate opportunity to settle old scores, re-launch his failed hobby as an aspiring activist, and assert himself as an accomplished terrorists, one that was able to bring Boko Haram back from defeat.

Certainly after clawing at many straws, Dr. Ahmed Idris came up with the lamest of all reasons as a justification for the Acting President to sack the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai. That ludicrous justification was that the Army was corrupt.

Tracing where the country came from in just under four years and where the country is today is enough to discredit allegations by the so called organization led by Ahmed Idris that the Army under Buratai is corrupt.

We are very much familiar with the assertion that corruption was fighting back when the President Muhammadu Buhari government first intensified the anti-corruption war. Nigerians never believed that Terrorism could ever fight back. But this is a reality that we now confront in our country through the questionable organization called CUPS. The terrorists, through Ahmed Idris and CUPS, have launched a counter offensive against the Nigerian state and it is understandable that the Nigerian Army is the specific target.

To achieve this nefarious objective, Ahmed Idris has largely quoted people he met on trips to fairyland who regale him with tips about corrupt soldiers and group captains that built mansions and bought cars for commanders’ wives. These wealth are allegedly acquired from money that should have paid salaries and allowances. He even claimed that has documents yet nothing anywhere to incriminate any Army officer, serving or past. He has not been able to put a face to the names he touts around.

The soldiers who claim to have over stayed in the north east for too long, whom Ahmed Idris is citing as proof of all the lies he has been peddling turned out to be nothing but those serving pecuniary interests whilst claiming to be in the service of our fatherland. They are people who are in reality in the same camp with Ahmed Idris and possibly CUPS only other members.

They have also been found be the ones behind the documents that Ahmed Idris is alleging that he has. They are the ones that have been breaching security, passing information to CUPS, which in turn passes same to Boko Haram terrorists for use in planning attacks to kill Nigerians. It was God who exposed them this time around and we pray that more of them should be exposed for Nigerians to know their enemies.

Our message to these moles in the military is simple, the Nigerian Army is not known for locking down those who express preference for voluntarily disengaging from the service and in that case those who feel they are no longer ready to continue with the established code of conduct should seek to disengage after meeting the conditions they signed up for of course.

In the meantime, we commiserate with the CUPS and Ahmed Idris that the people they sent in as moles into the military can no longer deliver having discovered that the institution they tried to infiltrate is a professional one where their double lives cannot go on in perpetuity.

