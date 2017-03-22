Group insists Amnesty International must leave Nigeria as protest enters day two

Protesters on Tuesday for the second consecutive day besieged the Abuja office of Amnesty International, insisting on occupying the office until the organisation leaves the country.

The protesters had on Monday stormed the headquarters of the human rights organization, calling on the federal government to severe all tiers with amnesty international, following what they described as deliberate sabotage of Nigeria’s security by AI.

It was observed by our reporter that on Tuesday, more protesters in their hundreds joined the protest, swelling up the numbers of those insisting on AI leaving the country.

Addressing the protest in front of the amnesty office executive Director of Global Peace and Life Rescue Initiative ( GOPRI), Melvin Ejeh insisted the protest is continuous and that they will converge again tomorrow until amnesty international leaves Nigeria

He urged more Nigerians to come out en mass to eject those he described as “enemies of Nigeria”, while also urging the federal government to take action.

The protesters carried various placards with inscriptions such as “amensty leave our country in peace or in pieces,”amensty international, you freeze when terrorists kill us,” “enough is enough” “amensty international, we know your mission”

Ejeh decried what he termed as the continuous attempt by AI to portray Nigeria as a country without respect for human rights.

He said over the years, Nigerians have watched as the Amnesty International tries to give the country a bad reputation internationally, saying that Nigerains now know the true motive of the organisation.