Group promises Buhari, Osinbajo 10million votes

The Coalition of Buhari-Osinbajo Movement (COBOM), has promised to deliver 10 million votes to President Muhammadu Buhari and Yemi Osinbajo come February 16.

The Coalition, made this known on Thursday during the inauguration of its national members in Abuja.

Disclosing these to Journalists, the Grand Patron of the Coalition, Mr. Garba Audu, noted that the movement has youth from all the 774 Local government areas.

“This Coalition is going to give President Muhammadu Buhari 10 million votes. These 10 million people have their PVCs and come February 16, all the youths here are going to vote for Buhari.

“They have conviction in the work of Buhari and they have the hope that Buhari will take them to the next level”, he said.

Earlier, the National Coordinator, Comrade Augustine Esiekpe, noted that COBOM is a child of necessity as the change mantra needs to move to the next level.

“It is important to have a group that believes in better Nigeria, justice and commitments to building a new nation”, he said.

He further disclosed that COBOM have structures in the 36 states, 35 coordinators and 18 functional offices with 500,000 membership.

He explained, that COBOM metamorphosed from the Change Ambassador for Nigeria which started in 2015, with the aim to see the the election of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Esiekpe, further stated that COBOM has blended the Nigeria youth and elders together, adding that they are fully motivated to reach all the nooks and crannies of Nigeria with the message of Peace and progress.

“With President buhari, another four years is just the beginning of Nigeria.

“We have lived in darkness for 16 years, we have been brutalized and marginalized and here comes the Savior, President Muhammadu Buhari. Are we on the right part, yes, have there been any changes, yes.

“There have been changes in corruption, infrastructure and every facet of our lives and we will take our campaign to the South East, because the Igbos are core Buharist regardless of what is written in the press” he remarked.

He called on the youth to get their PVC to vote and re-elect Buhari into office, adding that Buhari will be Nigeria’s President until 2023.

COBOM also inaugurated its national and state officers.