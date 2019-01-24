Group seeks EU, US, others travel ban on Obasanjo over alleged anti- democracy activities

The Joint Coalition of Civil Society Organisations in Nigeria (JACCSON) has alerted the international community to plans by former president Olusegun Obasanjo to truncate Nigeria’s nascent democracy.

In a letter signed by its National Convener, Musa Omede to the US, Britain and EU obtained by our correspondent on Thursday, the group said it has uncovered plans by the former president to cause mayhem of monumental proportion in the country as a means of disrupting the outcome of the general elections.



The group revealed that General Obasanjo has recruited the services of mercenaries from some francophone countries to carry out the destabilization plot across Nigeria before, during and after the elections.

“It is instructive to state that this unholy plot to disrupt our nascent democracy by General Olusegun Obasanjo according to reasonable intelligence is as a result of the likely outcome of the elections that would likely not be in favour of his preferred candidate and his former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.”



Recent revelations by the security agencies in Nigeria have given credence to the statement of the Minister of Information Lai Mohammed in a press release where he stated that the Federal Government was in possession of credible intelligence to the effect that widespread violence being orchestrated by the opposition is threatening the 2019 general elections.

Mr Mohammed had stated in the release that it has credible intelligence that armed bandits and Boko Haram insurgents have been mobilized to engage in massive attacks, and other acts of violence in several states across the country, including Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Benue, Kano, Kaduna, Nasarawa, Plateau, Taraba and Zamfara.

General Obasanjo in recent time has carried out an unbridled attack on the person of President Muhammadu Buhari on the pages of newspapers in the form of an Open Letter and through other sponsored opinions and editorials.

Dr Omede said the strategy according to credible intelligence is to set the ball rolling for the widespread violence that has been planned.

“The plan is that after the Open Letter attack on the pages of the newspapers, bombs would begin to detonate in public places such as motor parks, markets and places of worship.

“Also, the activities of kidnappers would escalate beyond human comprehension across the country, as well as the activities of Armed bandits mainly in the North Western part of Nigeria and other places where President Muhammadu Buhari has large followership” He added.

He called on the International Community to be informed that General Obasanjo and a group of people of his likes have perfected this evil plot as a prelude to taking the country back to the doldrums as in times past, where there was so much impunity and disregards for human rights.

“We also have credible information that suggests that a part of the plot is for the actualization of an interim government to be headed by a stooge and a trusted ally if the plot to destabilize the country comes to fruition.

“This is indeed worrisome, and a significant threat to our nascent democracy if urgent and proactive steps are not taken. And one of such measures was the red alert issued by the Honourable Minister of Information on Monday, 21 January 2019 at a World Press Conference.

“This obvious threat has indeed necessitated this SAVE OUR COUNTRY letter to the United States of America, Britain and the European Union to come to the aid of Nigeria in protecting our nascent democracy.

“Consequently, as part of other measures in place to thwart this evil plot we are by this letter requesting for a travel ban to be imposed on General Olusegun Obasanjo so that he does not flee the country after setting it ablaze according to his plans.” Omede said.

He called on the governments of the United States of America, Britain and the European Union to activate measures that see that in the event of General Obasanjo escapes from Nigeria after carrying out his evil plot requesting that he should be arrested and made to face charges on crimes against humanity.

“We strongly plead that a travel ban is imposed forthwith on General Olusegun Obasanjo and his associates with whom they have planned to make Nigeria go up in flames.

We wish to by this means to express our confidence in the governments of the United States of America, Britain and the European Union to come to the aid of Nigeria and Nigerians at the critical state of our existence,” he concluded.