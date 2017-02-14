Groups converge in Abuja for Buhari solidarity rally

Some group of Nigerians on Tuesday morning took to the streets of Abuja with the purpose of celebrating the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari led administration as well as pass a vote of confidence on him.

The rally which comprised Civil Society Organisations, Non Governmental Organizations as well as various political groups was organised by the Truth and Justice Movement of Nigeria and political organizations who came out en mass in solidarity with the organizers.

Convener of the Movement, Hon. Johnson Ondoma while addressing journalists said the essence of the rally is to demonstrate to President Buhari that having fulfilled his promises to reinvent Nigeria amongst the comity of nations, having defeated terrorism and corruption on our national life, the people feel there is no better way to express it than to come out en mass .

“The rally is important because as commoners, we express ourselves through public actions and not politicians and contractors who prefer to discuss governance in the state house and lobbies of hotels,” he said.

Ondoma said despite repeated attempt to portray the Buhari administration of non performance, Nigerians know thatvthe present administration in the last two years has achieved far better than it’s predecessor in areas of anti corruption, infrastructure and security.

He cited the $1 billion EuroBond which was oversubscribed as the beginning of good things to come.

He said, “Those who are sincere will acknowledge the investment in infrastructure that is now bringing improvement to roads and other critical national assets. Unlike in the past when the money for these road contacts were usually shared and made to circulate round, the funds released are now actually going into getting the jobs done. If people are not getting slush funds passed down to them it means they have to review their personal economic activities within the reality of an anticorruption era.

“There have also been several social security programmes being implemented by the government to ensure that economically disadvantaged people are not left to weather the difficulties they are facing alone. This has never happened before and it is something we should be objective enough to commend.”

He said it is to the credit of President Buhari’s anticorruption efforts that these thieves are being exposed

According to him, Nigerians have recently been inundated by stories, most of which turned out to be fake news, about the health and wellbeing of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said, “$9.8 million was discovered in a safe at the house of a former Group Managing Director of NNPC, Andrew Yakubu, which he declared as gifts kept as housekeeping change. A $37.5 million naira property belonging to Diezani Alison-Madueke was uncovered in Banana Island, Lagos. Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed revealed that $151 million was recovered in stolen funds. The list goes on.

“Dear compatriots, please tell me what economy can survive with this magnitude of theft and not undergo depression? By now one should even be worried if the Americans still have dollars left to spend given the way the kleptomaniacs in our country have hoarded the greenback in underground safes. ”

According to Ondoma, some people are inciting Nigerians to hold President Buhari wholly responsible to the slide in the naira and the consequent recession that has touched Nigerians with economic hardship.

He said sadly, these same instigators were the ones that served governments that refused to save for the raining day, adding that they were the ones that never thought to diversify the economy but continued to deepen our dependence on crude oil earnings.

He said, “they were the ones that collaborated to make the multi-billion dollars theft possible.

In addition to this historical sabotage of the economy by those in power, their boys in the creeks are damaging oil export infrastructure under the guise of being Niger Delta militants. These are the men who do not want to do any work but want to be placed on the dole. They are the ones that have further worsened the economy.

Responding, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) expressed gratitude for the rally saying “I’m here to thank you for the support you have rendered this government.

“As a government, we are encouraged by your support. It is this type of support that encourages the president to do more. We want to assure you that this government is on top of the situation. As much as we understand the challenges that we are facing, there is no cure without medicine. It is for no reason that quinine is very bitter, but after you have taken it, you get well.

“Baba Buhari didn’t anticipate the problem that we are in. I’m sure you are all aware. The people who caused this problem are the one challenging the government. I tell you that they will fail in the name of God. In fact, they have failed. You are aware of the economy that the president inherited, the economy in which revenue has virtually collapsed. The infrastructure is no where to be seen. The roads were dilapidated. The schools were dilapidated. The hospitals were abandoned. The people who caused it are not worried at all. Shamelessly, they accused the president of not performing. And in fact, some of them wished him dead. But I can assure you that by the grace of God, he will outlive all of them.

“I assure you that by the grace of God, in the next one year, Nigeria will have a booming economy. We know what they were doing to try to sabotage the activities of government to bring Nigeria back to economic prosperity. But the president is also aware. They will fail. Nigeria will never go back to the position it was before 2015. The foundation being laid by the government is solid. And nobody, even after the president has finished his eight years, can ever take us back to the pre-2015 days. This, I can assure you. I assure Nigerians that the president is aware of the temporary suffering we are going through. It pains him. But the pains have to be borne this way for prosperity and goodness to return to our country. Once more, I want to thank you for the support you have shown this government. It is this type of support that encourages the government to work round the clock. It is this type of encouragement that makes the president to have sleepless nights working on how to bring back Nigeria back to economic prosperity in an all-inclusive government in which everybody has its own fair share of development, peace and security.”

Also addressing the crowd at the Unity fountain, Special Assistant to the President on media and Publicity Malam Garba Shehu, apologised for the initial obstruction by the security agents at the main gate of the presidential villa.

Shehu said: “There was a communication gap at the Villa gate because the police there did not know who was coming and I hope we will learnt from this.

“You people put this government in place and you want to show support for what the government is doing, nobody has a problem with this. So, we welcome your demonstration, we welcome your support because this us what will keep the government strong.

“The war against corruption has enemies, very powerful enemies. Enemies who has resources, a kind of monies that even the government doesn’t have. So we need a popular support like your own otherwise the war against corruption will be defeated.”

Addressing the protesters, Convener of the Citizens Support for Good Governance in Nigeria, Comrade Moses Abdullahi said the country was passing through a difficult phase as a result of bad governance since the return to democracy in 1999.

He said “Nigeria is going through a difficult phase, a phase not of the making of this administration, but rather a consequence of decades of bad governance, decay and maladministration by a few under a banner now synonymous with corruption.

“Nigeria can only change when we support the government and do our bit and not allow ourselves to be used as agents of destruction and political thuggery.

They argued that the Buhari administration has recorded major achievements in the area of security, the fight against corruption improving the economy, power, environment and giving her country a positive image in the international community.”

Abdullahi argued that with the introduction of whistle blower policy by the government, a staggering N150 billion looted funds were recovered, while about N2.9 billion is being saved monthly from the expulsion of names of ghost workers from the federal payroll.

While pledging their continued loyalty to the Buhari government, he said “we will not give up on this administration so soon considering how rotten we were form16 yeses. If for nothing else, we are all responsible for keeping mute. We have come out in our millions across Nigeria to tell our President that Nigerians completely support his administration.”