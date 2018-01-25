Groups hit Obasanjo over recent letter to President Buhari

A Civil Society Group, The True Coalition for Nigeria has condemned the recent comments made by former President Olusegun Obasanjo against the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

‎Obasanjo, in a 13-page statement‎ released on Tuesday described the President Buhari as clannish, nepotic and insincere in fulfilling the promises made to Nigerians.

He accused the present government of failure in several aspect.



But speaking with newsmen in Abuja today, the National President, of the True Coalition for Nigeria, Patriot Sabo Odeh, said, “the coalition has learnt with amusement the call by former President Olusegun Obasanjo for a coalition of the concerned and the willing” which he has rushed to christen “Coalition for Nigeria” without making efforts at due diligence to realize that such coalition already exists.

Odeh said the group would have ordinarily disregarded Obasanjo’s latest outburst but for a series of other happenstances that suggest that his letter is part of a larger plot to discredit the government of President Buhari.

He accused the former leader of being behind the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) group that had sullied the streets with its Red Card campaign.

“We, the Coalition for Nigeria, agree that there is need to move from our current state of affairs in Nigeria but those that will lead us do not belong to Obasanjo’s circle and certainly not Obasanjo himself.

“We see President Buhari as having fulfilled his place and mission in history, which is to disrupt and overturn the status quo such that his successors, when the time comes, will build on his works to give us the Nigeria of our vision.

“If the Obasanjo government was half as sincere as the present administration, the troubles of today would have not cropped up in the first place. It is most insulting that the same man is today bragging about assembling teams of experts when his terms in office were spent in partitioning the country and allocating huge chunks to his cronies including initiating privatization programmes that simply gifted the country to a mafia”, he said.

He said on the clashes between farmers and herdsmen, our position is that the federal government immediately investigate the roles of all stakeholders in the crisis including governors that have been accused of arming ethnic militias and associations that have held press briefings to justify reprisal attacks.

“We however submit that the government looks beyond ethnic, religious and political undertone of the crisis to address issues like cultural attachment, climate change, and the possible connection with international terrorism if any.

“Our demand for immediate action on this crisis is premised on the risk of politicians further using the farmers/herders’ crisis to commit mischief ahead of the 2019 General Elections”, Odeh said.

The Coalition for True Nigeria further tasked the government to broaden its search for solutions to Nigeria’s myriad of problems given the ignoble roles being played by saboteurs who pretend to be activists.

“A lot of the problem the country faces are hatched abroad and executed by these so call activists who would rather sell their country down the river for a mess of pottage”

“The government must identify the international financing of such groups and disrupt same in the interest of the majority of innocent citizens whose lives would be jeopardized if these fifth columnists are allowed to have their way”. He concluded.