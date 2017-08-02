Gunmen attack expatriates in Akwa Ibom, kill policeman

Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers attacked a van conveying some expatriates in Akwa Ibom state on Tuesday, killing the police orderly.

Chukwu Ikechukwu, spokesman of the state police command, who confirmed the incident, described it as unfortunate.

“It is unfortunate that we lost one of our men today to armed robbers,” NAN quoted him as saying.

Ikechukwu did not disclose the identity of the deceased officer but promised to give details of the incident later.

“I cannot tell you the identity of the policeman because I have yet to get the details,” he said.

“I promised to explain the details and circumstances surrounding his death as soon as I am fully briefed.”

A witness said the incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday along Mbierebe junction close to the Goodluck Jonathan boulevard.

“They accosted the Hilux van and instantly shot and killed the police orderly guarding the expatriates,” he said.

“They also carted away huge sums of money from the vehicle before speeding off firing gunshots in the air to scare away people.”

He, however, said the identity of the construction firm could not be immediately ascertained.

“It was learnt that the affected firm is one of the construction companies fixing roads for the state government,” he said.

