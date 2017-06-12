Happening Now: Buhari Damns Federal Character, Appoints Northerners as SGF and DG, NIA

President Mohammadu Buhari binned Nigeria’s diversity today by appointing two Northerners in place of two Christians he sacked yesterday. Ambassador Arab Yadam is new acting head of the Nigerian Intelligence Agency and Dr Habibat Lawal as acting Secretary to the Government of the Federation. He has been accused by various groups of favouring Northerners in his appointments.
Your comment…christian or muslim doesn’t matter.what matters is d right people who can do the job perfectly.
Congratulations Mr President. What is the meaning of federal character. Are the best brains not found amongst the Northerners.? Are they not the ones that own all the Oil blocks. What did you expect when you wanted Change.
That is Change , One Nigeria,and perfect Leadership
Change is what we wanted. DSS, NIA, SGF,and all other formations from one Zone .Federal Character indeed. Long life One Nigeria
Then What? Remember During Jonathan His SGF Is Came Frm South, NIA Boss Frm South, Dss Boss Frm South, Chief Of Staff Came Frm South, Chief Security Came Frm South, So What Are You Telling Us About All This, Can You Defend This Religious Differences.
