Happening Now: INEC deregisters Kogi Governor

The electoral umpire has today struck off Gov Yahaya Bello of Kogi State from the voters roll. Gov Bello was accused of double registration and other electoral offences.

Full text of INEC statement below:

It has come to the attention of the Independent National Electoral Commission (iNEC) that Governor Yahaya Belio of Kogi State, registered as a voter for the second time on Tuesday May 23. 2017 in Government House, Lokoia, the state capital. His first registration was on 30th January, 2011, in Wuse Zone 4, Abuja.

The Governor’s double registration and doing so outside lNEC’s designated centres are both illegal. For the on-going Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise. INEC has designated a centre in each of the country’s 774 Local Government Areas including FCT’s six Area Councils.

lNEC wishes to inform the public that it completely dissociates itself from the Governor’s action. We wish to make it clear that no INEC staff was authorised by the Commisswn to re-register him or any Citizen, or to do so outside our designated CVR centres. The Commission is taking disciplinary action against the INEC staff involved.

As for the State Governor, Section 308 (l) (a) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended], precludes lNEC from prosecuting him while in office. However, the Commission mshes to state that it has cancelled his second and illegal registration forthwith because our Electoral Law and the Commissaon’s guidelines make no exception for anyone to register more than once and to register outside the designated centres.

Issued is 25“May, 2017.

Prince Solomon Adedeji Soyebi, National C Missioner and Chairman, Inhrmation and Voter Education Commmee (IVEC)