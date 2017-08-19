Have you forgotten all you stood for as a journalist? Ezekwesili tackles Femi Adesina

Oby Ezekwesili, rights campaigner and former minister of education, has asked Femi Adesina, Buhari’s special adviser on media and publicity, if he has “forgotten everything he once stood for as a journalist”.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, Ezekwesili told the federal government to apologise over the manner it handled anti-Buhari protests.

The president, who is currently away in the UK on medical vacation, had been asked to resume or resign by a group of protesters led by Charles Oputa, popular entertainer better known as Charly Boy.

But the presidency said Buhari will not resign.

Ezekwesili said the presidency “wasted” an opportunity they had to “do right”, in reference to handling the protest.

She also said the recent visit Buhari’s media team paid to him does not solve the issue surrounding the president’s health.

“Somebody should compile @FemAdesina’s articles from his column in Sun newspapers & beg him to read them. Today, my friend is not forever!” she also wrote.

“Ask your friend and professional colleague that called some of us “Yesterday’s men and women” what today is in history for him.

“You maligned and shamelessly met with another whose “message” you like. Forgotten everything you once stood for as a journalist?

“Those whose message you detest are actually the ones that will do you good. Now you look like Abacha’s regime with your ‘crowd.”

“There is a competent way to have engaged the Charles Oputa @Areafada1-led protest and regained public confidence. You blew it.

“It is totally illegal for the federal government to repress any non-violent citizens’ protest on any subject that consistent with our rights.

“What the government did to the Charles Oputa @Areafada1 led Protest is disgraceful. You squandered opportunity to do right.

“The entire presidency should be apologizing to Nigerians for the disrespectful manner it has carried on concerning the President’s health.

“There are two distinct sides to Mr. President: a fellow citizen, a human being and our president answerable to citizens of this country.

“Due to incompetence and arrogance, the presidency has mixed up these two distinct aspects of the president’s life. Sit down humbly and learn.

“I hope you are not deluding yourselves that marching off to London to take pictures with president responds to citizens’ need?