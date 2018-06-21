Herdsmen attacks: Benue youth group exonerates Buhari, hail Buratai

The Benue Youths Forum, an umbrella body of all youth groups in Benue State have exonerated President Muhammadu Buhari from the incessant killings in the state.

According to them, the claim in some quarters that President Buhari was sponsoring the attacks in the state is a case of giving the dog a bad name to hang it.

The youth group also pledged their total support for the ongoing military operation in the state aimed at ending the fast growing spate of terrorism in the Benue valley.

It also commended the efforts of the military in curtailing the growing spate of local armed conflicts and acknowledged the achievements so far recorded by the Nigerian Army.

In a statement read by the National President, Comr. Terrence Kuanum, the youth particularly lauded the Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai led Nigerian Army in the manner they have carried out their operation so far which has yielded positive results.

It further encouraged the Nigerian Army to intensify efforts to flush out all criminal elements operating within and from outside the State.

He said, “We totally support the Federal Government led by President Muhammadu

Buhari’s fight against terrorism and applaud it’s accompanying achievements as so -ecorded in the major arrest at the Benue border.”

They specifically noted that the recent arrest of the confessed killer of Governor Ortom’s aide which has been an issue of worrying to the state and the breaking of prominent robbery and kidnap rings in the region were worthy of commendation.

“We will always support their noble efforts to reinstate peace in the nation and Benue in particular. It is our earnest belief that this recent military campaign will bring lasting peace to the Benue valley”.