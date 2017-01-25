Hon. Doctorate degree: Dickson hails Clark, says he’s an illustrious son

Bayelsa State Governor, Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson, has congratulated ‎renowned poet and playwright John Pepper Clark popularly known as JP Clark on the conferment of an Honorary Doctorate degree in Literature (D.Litt) by the University of Lagos.

The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, said the honour is well deserving and a recognition of the Ijaw icon’s literary prowess both as a scholar, poet and author.

Dickson added that the honour is another achievement on his well decorated literary cap‎ and lauded the octogenarian for making the Ijaw nation proud through his numerous and very inspiring literary works.

The statement reads: “We are proud of the proficient works of our father and illustrious son of the Ijaw nation who has continued to place us on the world literary map. This latest addition to his avalanche of achievements is most welcome and we thank the University of Lagos for it”.

Dickson while wishing the elder statesman more fruitful years ahead also urged young people to learn from the exemplary life of the world acclaimed writer and become more useful in their various fields.