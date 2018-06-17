How Super Eagles can beat Croatia

Nigeria’s bid to qualify from the tricky FIFA World Cup 2018 Group D will take a huge step if they defeat Croatia at the Kaliningrad Stadium on Saturday.

It is easy to see why Croatia are the favourites. Nigeria have scored just five times in their last eight games and have a poor record at World Cups. Since France 1998, the Super Eagles have won just one of their last 12 matches at the finals. They face the Blades on June 16 in a game they need to win.

Here is what the Super Eagles must do to get positive results against Luka Modric et al.

MOSES STRUGGLES AS A SECOND STRIKER IN A 3-5-2 FORMATION

The decision to push Victor Moses to the number 8 in a 3-5-2 formation hasn’t paid off for Eagles coach Gernot Rohr. It was not so much a tactical blunder from Rohr, but rather the need to start your biggest player no matter the formation.

Moses, at the moment, can’t be dropped from the team; while it would be harsh to push Alex Iwobi out of the team after his performances against England and the Czech Republic. Kelechi Iheanacho performed well as did Ahmed Musa on the left when he came on against Czech. Could dropping Moses be the answer? It is vital in games where points are required to put players in their best positions and, frankly, Moses is out of form for Nigeria so appears somewhat dispensable. Could this be the big decision from Rohr that turns Nigeria’s tournament around?

BRYAN IDOWU NEEDS DEFENSIVE SUPPORT

One of the discussions in the lead up to Rohr’s squad selection was whether he would chose Elderson Echiejille or Ola Aina as a second left-back behind first-choice Bryan Idowu. In the end he went with Echiejille, but this has left him with two very similar full-backs. Both are very good, of course, but against a team such as Croatia, with marauding wing-backs, they can get exposed.

EAGLES MUST BE MORE CLINICAL

It sounds quite obvious, but Rohr’s side really must learn quickly to take the chances that they create. On the balance against England and Czech, the Eagles had by far the better chances, but a combination of fine last-ditch defending and wasteful finishing cost the team direly. Although there were a handful of chances from around the edge of the box they either went wide or were comfortable for the keepers.

Croatia showed in friendlies against Brazil and Senegal that their defence can be flat-footed and disorganised. If they do not manage to fix that, then Nigeria could well get as much if not more joy from their movement. This time, however, they must hit the target and make sure Croatia are punished.

SET PIECES

One major issue that has rocked the Super Eagles in recent times is “set pieces”. It is very worrisome. England and Czech got goals against the former African champions from dead balls. Mario Mandzukic will relish sweet crosses from his teammates. If the Eagles get it right, they will fly against the Blades.

POOR FIRST HALF PERFORMANCE

For those that have followed the Super Eagles in recent encounters, they would agree in this regard. The team often allows the opponents to dictate possession in the first half and be left chasing the game in the second stanza. It’s a World Cup, where the slightest of mistakes will be punished. It’s a game of two halves, where the men are separated from the boys.