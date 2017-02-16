How top NNPC officials, foreign oil companies, rip Nigeria off through refining of crude

Declining revenue from oil many not be due to the result of activities of militants in the Niger Delta alone as the Federal Government and Nigerians believe.

Nigerian Times investigations show that senior officials of the state owned oil behemoth, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), have been helping themselves with proceeds from the 450,000 barrels of oil approved by the Federal Government for refining for local consumption.

Ordinarily, the 450,000 barrels of crude are supposed to refined locally but because Nigeria’s refineries have refused to work despite billions spent over the decades on Turn Around Maintenance (TAM), the NNPC resorts to taking them out of the country for refining in a swap deal with foreign refineries. After refining, three products-petrol, diesel and kerosene, are brought back into the country.

Sources within the NNPC told this paper that the three products are not the only products derivable from the crude taken out for refining. They say there are a range of other products like carbon black, the materials for tarring roads, production of candles and other items which are equally valuable and for which the government set up petrochemical plants in Portharcourt and Kaduna refineries.

Our sources say because petrol, diesel and kerosene are in hot demand and government thus places priority on them, NNPC officials capitalize on this development to sell these other byproducts of the crude, which includes cosmetics, synthetic rubber, lubricants, medicines, cleaning products, asphalt, synthetic fabrics, food, etc. and pocket proceeds from the sale.

“This has been going on for sometime now and the Federal Government is not any wiser,” one of our sources said.

The source said the amount pocketed daily by these officials run into millions of naira.

He also disclosed that that the greedy NNPC officials are not the only ones ripping off Nigeria. He said the foreign companies refining the crude are also part of the heist.

“ Nigeria does not only lose millions daily to these Nigerians but is equally fleeced by the foreigners refining the oil. You see, because the NNPC lacks the capacity to determine the quantity of crude supplied for refining, these foreigners capitalize on it to shortchange Nigeria. They simply tell our people that part of the crude supplied was filled with water,” the source said.

He said the problem is further compounded by the inability of the marketing company distributing the refined products, to determined the quantity supplied thereby seriously shortchanging the country.