I am a living witness of Obasanjo’s life, says Fayose

Ayodele Fayose, governor of Ekiti state, says he is a “living witness” of the life of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

In an interview with PUNCH, Fayose described Obasanjo as an “opportunist who would rather put a weakling in position (of power)”.

He said contrary to insinuations that he is attacking the former president, he is only saying things he knows about him.

“I worked with him and know that Obasanjo is a sadist, an opportunist – a man who would rather put a weakling in position (of power). How would he ask Yar’Adua that he knew was sick to be president?” he asked.

“I wonder why some media (organisations) celebrate Obasanjo. Obasanjo has no character. Obasanjo was the first president that trampled on our constitution in all ways using brute force.”

The governor also said the former president does not have a stake “in terms of human beings” in party politics in the south-west.

According to him, “when you say human support, Obasanjo does not enjoy such in the south-west.”

“Obasanjo is only left with the clout of being a former president,” he added.

“At the time I was the governor, I was a young man. I was avoiding Obasanjo because he was from the same zone as me. One thing I have known is that Obasanjo will run away if you can stand up against him. Obasanjo is a weak man; the moment you can stand up against him, he will chicken out.

“Look at Orji Uzor Kalu and late governor of Niger State. At that time, I couldn’t stand up (against Obasanjo). I have now found out that, sometimes, it is good to confront monsters. We are guided by the constitution and respect for the rule of law. Obasanjo messed up by disobeying the rule of law and removing governors at will.

“Elders are only meaningful when they are using their grey hair to lead the people well. You only respect grey hair when the man is upright. Obasanjo is not a man to be respected; he is an opportunist.”

Fayose, who is a fierce critic of the government of President Muhammadu Buhari, said he stands by his earlier allegations against the president’s state of health.

He accused the president’s handlers of causing the “confusion” regarding his state of health.

“The health of the president is a public issue. It is the handlers that are causing the confusion. Like I said, I don’t want the president dead, but we want to know the true state of health of our president,” he said.

“For me, I’ll love to go there (the UK) to see (him). But if they say they are not giving me a passage, it is all well and good, as long as the president is hale and hearty. If he is not fit, let him resign.”

