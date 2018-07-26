I may dump APC, says Kwara governor

Abdulfatah Ahmed, governor of Kwara state, says he might quit the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He gave the hint when he played host to stakeholders in Kwara central senatorial district on Thursday.

According to Wahab Oba, chief press secretary to the governor, the stakeholders prevailed on Ahmed and Senate President Bukola Saraki to immediately dump the APC.

Ahmed, who agreed with them that the party “has not met the expectations” of the people of Kwara, said top politicians in the state built the ruling party in the buildup to the 2015 elections.

He expressed disappointment over the “failure” of the government at national level to address insecurity, economy and unemployment challenges confronting the nation.

“We formed APC together in 2014 with the hope to meet the needs and aspirations of the people in critical areas of our national life,” he said.

He said the leadership of the APC had failed to intervene in critical issues affecting the party and its members, alleging that injustice within the party is unbearable.

Ahmed thanked the people of the state for their support, saying he would consider their pleas and make public the new platform that would “meet the aspirations” of the people of the state.

He spoke one day after Samuel Ortom, governor of Benue, resigned his membership of the ruling party.

TheCable had reported that Ortom, Ahmed and Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state would leave the APC.

Ahmed’s indication is coming at a time the APC is trying to recover from the loss of 52 federal legislators.