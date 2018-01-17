Iheanacho makes history, nets brace on return to action

Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho ended his goal drought in a rare start for Leicester City on Tuesday night.

The Nigerian also scored the first goal in English football to be awarded using the video assistant referee (VAR) as Leicester City advanced in the English FA Cup.

Iheanacho bagged a brace in the 2-0 win against League One outfit Fleetwood Town.

The 21-year-old got Leicester up in the 44th minute after he coolly slotted the ball past Fleetwood keeper Chris Neal from Islam Slimani’s through ball.

In the 77th minute, Iheanacho made it 2-0 with a delightful lofted finish over Fleetwood keeper.

The goal was initially ruled offside but was eventually given after the use of the video assistant referee.

It was a historic decision as it was the first time in England that a goal would be awarded after a VAR review.

Iheanacho was replaced by Shinji Okazaki in the 81st minute.

The Nigerian attacker has now scored three goals in all competitions for Leicester since joining from Manchester City last summer.

