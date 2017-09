Ikpeazu further extends curfew in Aba

Okezie Ikpeazu, governor of Abia, has further extended the curfew in Aba to Sunday.

On Tuesday, the governor declared a three-day curfew following the clash between members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Nigerian army.

The curfew which was later extended to Friday would now end on Sunday.

In a statement on Friday, Enyinnaya Appolos, chief press secretary to the governor, quoted Ikpeazu as saying the curfew was again extended after reviewing the security situation in the state.

He further directed that schools be reopened on September 25 to ensure the safety of students across the state.

“After a profound review of the security situation across the state, we are compelled to extend the current curfew imposed on Aba to enable us consolidate the peace and normalcy that is gradually returning to the city,” the statement read.

“The government is therefore seeking your continuing support and understanding for the further extension of the dusk to dawn (6pm to 6am) curfew at Aba to Sunday 17th of September 2017.

“Furthermore, in order to ensure the safety of our children and wards who were billed to resume school on the 18th of September 2017, we hereby direct that the resumption be postponed till the 25th of September 2017 across the state.

“For a commercial city that is also the economic hub of the state and the south-east region, the effect of the socio-economic disruption at Aba is too massive to measure at this time and the government fully appreciates all the sacrifices made to ensure early restoration of normalcy.

“We also wish to commend the efforts of the men and women of the security services currently working round the clock to restore law and order and safeguard lives and properties of law abiding citizens and residents.”