Ilubirin: Changing Lagos skyline with breath-taking luxury apartments

By Nnamdi Okosieme

Despite a World Bank projected 2.2 percent GDP growth for Nigeria in 2019, the country still suffers from a housing deficit of 25 million.

Nowhere is this deficit felt more than in Lagos, the nation’s former capital city where it’s over 21 million inhabitants struggle to find decent and affordable accommodation.

Lagos, despite losing its status as national capital remains the economic hub of the country with locals and expatriates eking out a living in the boisterous and ever expanding city. A sizeable number of Nigeria’s middle class estimated at over 25 million reside in Lagos. With economic conditions worsening in the country in the last few years they have faced many challenges chief of which is securing decent and affordable accommodation.

There appears to be hope on the horizon.



In a few months the skyline of Lagos will be dominated by a new collection of luxury apartments tastefully designed and unlike anything seen before. Developers of the project say the apartments targeted at the middle class will be easy on the pockets.

Situated in the heart of Lagos, the Ilubirin Waterfront Community and its collection of premier luxury apartments, which its builders have described as “a place to work, live and play”, will leave Lagosians nonplussed.

The project, developed by Ilubirin Foreshore Projects Limited, constructed by Arbico PLC and designed by SAOTA international architects and ECAD Design Architects Ltd, Ilubirin, located on the northwest coast of Lagos Island, is centrally positioned between the mainland and the core districts of Lagos: Victoria Island; Isale-Eko; Obalende; and Ikoyi.

Central to the launch is the introduction of the Premier Collection—the first phase of residential units. The Premier Collection will offer a total of 108 spacious apartments across five elegant blocks, consisting of 20 studio, 64 two-bedroom and 24 three-bedroom apartments carefully designed and detailed to provide some of the finest places to live in Lagos.



Developers of the project say in Ilubirin’s Premier Collection, affordability meets luxury – a new quality of apartment living, a new and inclusive community for Lagos Island, and a place for families, for couples, and a home for individuals. They say residents will be conveniently close to all the local amenities, as well as the area’s new school and medical centre.

With a proposed slip road, Ilubirin, which will provide direct access to the Lagos Ring Road—a new efficient and streamlined route to both the mainland and other hubs of Lagos, is set to become the beating heart of Lagos

According to the developers, the buildings are surrounded by a host of trees and plantings, with apartment balconies from which occupants can enjoy the spectacular waterfront views, and sophisticated interior specifications. They add that a sense of arrival is provided by the spacious and refined entrance lobbies and that the managers of the facility will ensure a clean and safe environment in which all can live with the benefit of all-round security and primary resident intercom system controlling access. They stress that the Ilubirin project development will change the face of Lagos Island and will go a long way towards making Lagos State a mega city.



The developers hope the Premier Collection will prove an attractive investment for Nigerians living overseas who wish to have a bolthole in Lagos and the international lifestyle to which they have become accustomed. They believe it will also appeal to young professionals based in Lagos and looking for a beautiful apartment in a safe and lively community they can call home.

“The Premier Collection will undoubtedly cater for Lagos’s growing, upper middle class which has so far been under-served when it comes to affordable yet stylish housing. More than just the first affordable luxury mixed-development in Lagos, Ilubirin will be a new district incorporating medical facilities, schools, shopping boulevards and public squares, offices, a hotel, performance and leisure spaces, a marina, and landscaped gardens in addition to the residential apartments,” the project developers said.

Shedding more light on the project, the developers say elevated beaches and boardwalks, waterside restaurants and cafes and sports facilities will line the lagoon. They say the broad tree-lined central boulevard will be the principal shopping street, leading to the busy and stylish main square, while the whole area will be enveloped in a public park and wetlands, teeming with birds and wildlife.

New sporting facilities, running routes and gym are planned to ensure those who work and live in Ilubirin can make the very most out of life.

They add that within Ilubirin’s central district will be an impressive variety of bright, light offices and workspace for organisations of every size. Contemporary architecture, high internal specification and an engaging sense of arrival will ensure appropriate homes and headquarters for ambitious local and international companies.

“Top tier security is a priority throughout the project, with every entry point having its own physical security checkpoints in place, manned around the clock by armed guards.





“Ilubirin is unlike any other development in Lagos in that the developers are not simply building an estate, but they are creating a vibrant community and waterfront experience where people can live, work and play,” the project developers said.



The Premier Collection is slated for completion by the second quarter of 2020 with the remaining phases due to begin shortly after. It is anticipated the entire Ilubirin project and associated infrastructure will be completed by 2023.