‘I’m here’ — Fayose storms EFCC office with his bag of clothes

Ayodele Fayose, immediate past governor of Ekiti, has arrived at the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja.

Fayose had earlier notified the EFCC that he will make himself available immediately his tenure expires.

He was on Tuesday accompanied to the anti-graft agency’s office by Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers state, and Femi Fani-Kayode, former minister of aviation.

Wearing a black t-shirt with the inscription “EFCC, I’m here”, the ex-governor said: “I am here in line with my promise that I will be here on the 16th of October, and like I said to EFCC, they should await my arrival.

“This morning, they have been to my house which I think its unnecessary.”

Also speaking, Wike said: “He wrote to the EFCC that he will submit himself on the 16th of October.

“So let Nigerians know that he came by himself to EFCC without anybody harassing him, so that’s why I brought him here.”

Fayose was seen with a bag filled with his clothes.

A day after the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti, the EFCC hinted that it would investigate the integrated poultry project of Fayose’s administration.

The anti-graft agency filed the N1.3bn fraud case against Fayose in 2005.

The case led to his impeachment from office in 2006.

“The parri is over; The cloak of immunity torn apart, and the staff broken. #Ekiti Integrated Poultry Project/Biological Concepts Limited N1.3bn fraud case file dusted off the shelves. See you soon,” EFCC tweeted on its official handle.

The tweet was later deleted by the anti-graft agency.