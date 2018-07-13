I’m not happy with happenings in Ekiti –Ooni

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has said he is not happy with what is happening in Ekiti State ahead of the governorship election holding in the state on Saturday.

A statement on Thursday by the Directorate of Media and Public Affairs of Ooni’s Palace quoted Oba Ogunwusi as saying this when the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr Paul Arkwright, paid him a courtesy visit at his palace in Ile Ife.

The monarch, who expressed worry, said other states would be negatively affected if the Ekiti State governorship election was marred by violence.

The Ooni said, “What I heard happening in Ekiti State during this electioneering period does not make me happy as their father. Enough of the crisis; we do not want any crisis in Yorubaland. Where there is violence, progress and tranquillity will be deprived, but where there is peace, there is progress.

“I specifically warn all youths in Ekiti State to maintain peaceful coexistence before, during and after the election, as brighter future awaits them if they productively discover themselves.

“Youths must refuse to be used for political violence that waste lives because they too can become governor or President of the country in the nearest future.”

The Ooni, who is the Co-Chairman of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria, said political violence could reverse all the gains of development while calling on the people of the state to be peaceful before, during and after the election.

The African foremost monarch lauded the efforts of the British government for giving peace a chance in the country while admonishing him to foster further trade relationship that was capable of improving the socio-economic co-existence between Nigeria and United Kingdom.

Arkwright, who is also the United Kingdom Chief Observer to Nigeria on the gubernatorial election in Ekiti State, called for a free, fair, credible and peaceful election in Ekiti State.