Imo Assembly impeaches deputy governor, despite court order

There was high level security presence in and out of the Imo State House of Assembly complex as Assembly members on Monday evening impeached Deputy Dovernor, Eze Madumere.

The development was sequel to an order of the state high court on Monday which restrained the lawmakers and the state chief Judge, Paschal Nnadi, of any further action on the impeachment proceedings against the embattled deputy governor until the matter was decided by the court.

Journalists and visitors were barred from accessing the legislative chambers as the lawmakers impeached Eze Madumere.

The impeachment motion was moved by majority leader, Lugard Osuji, who represents Owerri Municipal; and seconded by Victor Onyewuchi, representing Owerri West LGA.

Nineteen other lawmakers supported the motion which ousted Madumere.