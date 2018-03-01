INEC Fixes General Election Dates For 36 Years

The Independent National Electoral Commission fixed and announced dates for general elections in the country for the next 36 years.

This covers the 2019 elections up to the year 2055.

INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, announced the decision at a meeting with leaders of political parties in the nation’s capital, Abuja on Wednesday.

According to the INEC chairman, general elections will be held on February 16 and March 2 in 2019; February 18 and March 4 in 2023.

The commission picked February 20 and March 6 for the 2027 general elections; February 15 and March 1 were picked for 2031.

Other dates are February 17 and March 3 for 2035; February 19 and March 5 for 2039; February 21 and March 7 for 2043.

“In 2047, it is February 15 and March 2; in 2051, it is February 18 and March 1; in 2055, it is February 20 and March 6,” Professor Yakubu added.

He explained that by having fixed dates for elections would enable Nigeria to adopt global best practices in growing its democracy.

The INEC Chairman urged political parties to support the commission as it carries out its mandate. He also appealed to the parties to uphold all laws and guidelines in carrying out their activities, especially party congresses and primaries, to ensure a better electoral process.

SOURCE: CHANNELS TV