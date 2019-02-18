INEC meets as political parties vow to reopen campaign

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed a meeting for Monday to review the ban on electioneering during the one week extension of poll.

This follows the insistence of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to resume campaign.

The parties ended campaigns on Thursday ahead of the national assembly and presidential elections scheduled for Saturday.

Citing logistics challenge, INEC extended elections by a week but said campaign was over. However, the two leading parties argued that the commission’s restriction has no basis in law.

In his reaction, Rotimi Oyekanmi, chief press secretary (CPS) to the INEC chairman, said the commission has decided to review the restriction.

