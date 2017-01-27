INEC to deploy 2,452 personnel for Etsako federal constituency bye election

A total of 2452 Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) personnel will be on duty for the conduct of the Etsako East/Etsako West Etsako Central Federal Constituency bye election taking place on Saturday 28th January, 2017.

The constituency comprises three Local Government Areas, thirty two (32) Registration Areas, 308 Polling Units (PUs), 522 Voting Points and a total of 252,110Registered Voters.

Of the 2452 personnel to be deployed, a breakdown shows that there will be: one Returning Officer, three Local Government Area Collation Officers, and 32 Registration Area Collation Officers.

Others are: 32 Supervisory Presiding Officers, 308 Presiding Officers, 1,566 Assistant Presiding Officers (I,II & III), 376 Assistant Presiding Officers (VP), 97 Reserve Assistant Presiding Officers, 4 Local Government Area Supervisors, and 33 Registration Area Supervisors.