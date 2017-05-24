Insurgency: Group Commends Nigerian Military, chides Transparency International over Report

The Coalition of Civil Society for Good Governance, CCSGG, has passed a vote of confidence on the Nigerian military over the recent report by Transparency International.

The group further accused Transparency International, IT, of trying to distract the Nigerian Military from effectively executing the war on terrorism which has recorded success under the current military leadership.

CCSGG made the statement while reacting to TI’s claim which prescribed a ban on the sales of weapons and military equipment to Nigeria, citing previous history of corruption.

In the report, TI also recommended other stiff sanctions that include travel ban and other punitive measures.

Reacting to the report, the group appealed to the Military to discard the “trash contained in the document” as it would amount to “waiving Nigeria’s sovereignty to an NGO.”

In a statement by its National Coordinator, Okpokwu Ogenyi, the group said, “Our observation is that while a few patronizing and poorly informed individuals and organizations are praising the report, “Weaponising Transparency: Defence Procurement Reform As a Counter-terrorism Strategy in Nigeria” the preponderance of reactions has been widespread condemnation of the document because of obvious shortcomings that rendered its recommendations inconsequential.

“The flaws identified include failure to consider the changes in the anti-corruption landscape of Nigeria and the report was the output of persons with existing bias for the Nigerian Armed Forces.

“Since the report is about what transpired in Nigeria and about the welfare of Nigerians, it is only logical that that the people who have stakes in what is under discourse have the final say. This would only be fair in line with the concept of the majority position in a democracy.

“We see a strong possibility that anyone could have instigated the report out of envy for the sterling performance and record in the operations of the Nigerian Army, Air Force, Navy and other security services. This is unbecoming because the sky-scrapping records of these services have garnered international accolades for Africa and should be celebrated not vilified.

“The coalition declares total and resounding vote of confidence in the military leadership appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari. We to urge them to continue to make us proud.

“There is no better opinion to matter to the military on earth than the opinion of the very people which they serve with all their life. The people’s support is with the defence services and we urge them not to be deterred by the voice of those who are only interested in actualizing disintegration of our great country.”

“This statement took into consideration the sterling performances of the current Chief of Defence Staff and all the other service Chiefs and thus be expressly accepted as a vote of confidence on the entire leadership on the Nigerian Armed Forces under his amiable supervision and coordination.”

“No amount of TI report shall discourage our patriotic Service Chiefs from delivering to the people of Nigeria in line with the C-in-C charge to them as we promise to carry out civil actions against Transparency International and their partners in Nigeria in the weeks ahead.”

CCSGG’s remark is coming at a time a human rights group, under the aegis of Save Humanity Advocacy Centre gave the Transparency International, TI 72 hours to vacate the country over its recent report that former Nigerian military chiefs stole as much as $15 billion through fraudulent arms procurement deals.