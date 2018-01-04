IPMAN speak on court judgement about petroleum marketers

Members of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, have commended a recent Appeal Court judgment in Abuja, which declared Chinedu Okoronkwo as the national president of the association.

The marketers gave the commendation in a statement issued by their National Secretary, Danladi Passali, after the National Executive Meeting, NEC, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Mr. Passali stated that the new development would address the issues of misconduct and mismanagement, which they say, is currently rocking the association.

He said that Mr. Okoronkwo remains the substantive national president of IPMAN based on the Appeal court judgment in the suit number: No CA/A/397/2014.

The Appeal Court re-affirmed the judgment of the Federal High Court, Federal Capital Territory, in the suit No FCT/HC/CV/1479/2016.

The lower court in its judgment delivered on May 28, 2014, upheld the election of IPMAN National Executive committee, conducted on May 10, 2014.

According to him, the interest of all members of the association will be a top priority of the president.

The scribe said that the judgment was a welcome development to IPMAN members, and the oil and gas industry nationwide.

“The judgment will enable us maintain the serenity we normally enjoyed in the distribution and dispensing of petroleum products to Nigerians in all nooks and crannies of the country.

“Now that Okoronkwo is on the IPMAN association’s driver seat, members will get their allocation accordingly.

“The NEC has reached an agreement with Depot Owner and Petroleum Products Marketers Association (DAPPMA) for better synergy in meeting product availability in the country since DAPPMA has better strength in storage.

“And IPMAN, which controlled 80 per cent outlets, has the better trend in distribution and dispensing in both urban and hinterland in the country,’’ Mr. Passali said.(NAN)