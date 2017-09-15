IPOB: Osinbajo, IGP Idris closed doors meeting

VICE President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Thursday met with the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Idris Abubakar, over the crisis involving members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) and other security issues.

Speaking to State House Correspondents at the end of the meeting Abubakar said the meeting highlight of the meeting “is to obviously ensure that our provision of security in the country is intact.”

He said stakeholders were being engaged to find lasting peace.

According to him, “Obviously, one is to deploy policemen across the country, two we are in touch with the states government, trying to mobilize the political leadership to be able to intervene where necessary on how to lessen the tension in the south east.”

The IGP rejected claims by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers that the reported killing of an operative of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), during a foiled kidnap operation on Monday at Oroazi area of the state was a confirmation that his men were involved in armed robbery and kidnapping.

Idris said, “He (Wike) has right to self-expression. You know he is a governor.”

Asked if he was not denying the allegation he replied, “Of course I have to deny that, that is nonsense. I have to deny that.

“If a policeman was killed will you say he was involved in crime? I think you are mixing two different issues. A policeman was killed in Rivers in connection with this IPOB issue, is different from saying policemen are involved in crime. You cannot say someone that was attacked and killed is the one involved in crime.”

When told that the governor alleged that the dead policeman was one of the three men that were suspected to be members of SARS who were attempting to kidnap someone and he died in the process, the IGP replied, “Who is the person they were attempting to kidnap?

“I just want you to read between the lines. If you have leaders making sweeping allegations obviously it does not make sense. I don’t want to comment on it.”

Asked what preparation were on ground ahead of October 1st especially with the tension in the land, he replied, “I don’t think there is tension in the country. Which country this Nigeria? No. Nigeria does not have tension. At least you are in Abuja you have gone around there is no tension.”

SOURCE: Tribune