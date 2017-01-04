Janet Jackson gives birth to first child at 50

Singer Janet Jackson has at the age of 50 given birth to her first child, a baby boy, her publicist has confirmed. A statement said the musician and her Qatari businessman husband, Wissam Al Mana, were “thrilled” to welcome the infant, Eissa Al Mana.

“Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably,” the publicist added.

Speculation about her pregnancy surfaced last April when she postponed her Unbreakable tour. She posted a video on Twitter at the time in which she told fans that she was postponing the tour because “there’s been a sudden change”.

“I thought it was important that you be the first to know,” she said, adding: “Please, if you can try and understand that it’s important that I do this now.”

She said she wanted to focus on planning a family with her husband, whom she wed in 2012. Jackson had earlier been spotted in London shopping for baby essentials.