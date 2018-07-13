Jerry Gana declares for presidency, says Nigeria may explode if Buhari returns

Former Minister of Information and one of the aspirants seeking Presidential ticket of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prof Jerry Gana, has warned that Nigeria is facing an existential threat in the proportion comparable to the end of Biafra war.

Speaking on Thursday while officially declaring interest to contest for the exulted position, the former Minister of Information expressed sadness on the level of crippling uncertainty everywhere in the country.

He further cautioned that the present government has shown incompetence and lack of capability to turn around the drifting country, warning that Nigeria will implode if President Muhammadu Buhari returns for second term.

The former chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) pointed out that apart from insecurity which has rendered human life brutish, short and nasty in the country, the asymmetrical war on corruption by the present government is fueling ethnic decadence.

“Being a patriotic and committed democrat, who has carried a burden for the rapid development of our far nation for decades, I am deeply concerned at the very real prospect of Nigeria imploding unless our great party comes to the rescue with a God fearing, dynamic, untainted and credible leadership.

“Nigeria is facing an existential threat, the seriousness and proportion of which have never been witnessed since the end of the war.

“There is crippling uncertainty everywhere. People are suffering unprecedented and untold hardships as a result of arrested development. Insecurity that has rendered human life brutish, short and nasty is rampart across the zones, states, communities and villages.

“Asymmetrical war on corruption is fueling further ethnic decadence, while anxiety, unpatriotism and poverty have coalesced into a creepy epidemic of self doubt. In all of this, the current leadership of the nation, at the highest level of government seems unconcerned, incompetent or incapable of turning around the drift.

“Since I joined politics in 1978 at the younger age in my early 30s, about 40 years ago, under the mentorship of the Greta Owelle Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, the inspiration of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, the tutelage of the emancipator chief Solomon Lar, the charismatic Alhaji Abubakar Rimi among many others right from my days in the Nigerian Senate, I have maintained a track record of performances.

“I have maintained integrity, competence, character, capacity and respect to public office. These opportunities and exposure added to the fact that I have widely traveled across the length and breadth of the nation, many times by toad, I have a front row understanding of our country, as well as the wealth of experience have definitely placed me in a most very vantage position, for above several others, to remark nigeria and deeply renew the hope of the people in the federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Having consulted and affirmed by my family, local community, friends and a cross-section of eminent citizens and stakeholders across the core national divides of ethnicity, religion and regions, I am convinced that this is the fit time for me to offer for this national assignment on the platform of our great party.

“By my track record, my desire to seek to contest the election into the highest political office is not motivated by a quest for self glorification nor aggrandizement, rather it is borne out of my patriotic zeal and conviction that with my pedigree, experience, skills and academic endowment, I can provide the requisite leadership to transform the fortunes of our people and change the trajectory of our country towards the attainment of our fullest potentials.

“It is my hope and prayer that the party will positively note my interest as under your able leadership, it offers opportunities for service to our dear country, Nigeria,” he said.

Responding, Dr Ishaq Abdul Ahmed, the Deputy National Chairman of SPD, who represented the National Chairman, Olu Falae, described Prof Gana as an asset to the party and the country.