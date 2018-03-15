Jibrin resumes at house of reps — after 180 legislative days suspension

Abdulmumin Jibrin, lawmaker representing Bebeji/Kiru constituency in Kano state, has resumed his duties.

The lawmaker entered the lower legislative chambers at about 11:40am during plenary on Wednesday.

He was recalled from suspension by the house on Tuesday, following a letter of apology which he is said to have written to the house.

Yakubu Dogara, speaker of the house, who had announced the letter, told Jibrin he is free to resume when he do wishes.

The house suspended Jibril in 2017 for 180 legislative days after he raised an alarm of the alleged padding of the 2016 budget.

At the time of his suspension, the lawmaker, who was chairman of the appropriation committee, was also banned from holding any position in the house.

Jibril had accused Dogara and other principal officers of the house of allegedly attempting to pad N30 billion projects into the budget.

He said his “inability to allow” the said projects into the budgets “became an issue” with the lawmakers.

The lawmaker also alleged that the speaker, deputy speaker, chief whip and minority leader had allocated “billions of wasteful projects running over 20 billion to their constituencies”.

