Jonathan dismisses reports on pressure to return in 2019

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has disowned a report by an online news platform where he purported said he was under pressure from Nigerians to run for the Presidency in 2019.

The former President in a statement signed by Ikechukwu Eze, his media aide, described the report as as lies, noting that Jonathan was neither in Bayelsa where he purportedly made the statement on the date stated nor did he meet with his “kinsmen who paid him an end of year visit” as claimed in the report.

“Our attention has just been drawn to a fabricated online publication alleging that the former President Goodluck Jonathan made comments on the 2019 elections, while hosting his kinsmen in Otuoke last Tuesday,” the statement said.

“Those reports are false and bear no truth whatsoever. The former President was not in Otuoke on Tuesday, neither did he make the comments attributed to him. In fact, he has only just returned to his community to spend Christmas having been away for two weeks. So he could not have been hosting anyone there last Tuesday.

“Of what good is it to our national development efforts if some people spend so much energy spreading falsehood about fellow citizens and our nation?

“The former President wishes his fellow compatriots a merry Christmas and prosperous New Year in advance, and advises all to always channel their efforts towards working to attain the nation of our collective dreams.”