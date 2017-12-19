Jonathan hails Buhari at 75

Former President Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has congratulated

President Muhammadu Buhari on his 75th birthday.

In a statement issued by his media adviser, Mr. Ikechukwu Eze on

Saturday, the ex-President described Buhari as a statesman whose rare

experience of leading Nigeria at different times, has earned him a

special place in history.

The statement read:

“I wish to most sincerely congratulate you on your 75th birthday. My

family and I are pleased to join your numerous well wishers to

felicitate with you as you mark this day.

“Your Excellency, you are a statesman whose place in history as

Nigeria’s leader, at different epochs in our nation’s development

journey, is guaranteed.

“I pray that God Almighty that has kept you alive and healthy will

continue to protect and strengthen you as you lend your efforts to the

bid to realize our collective dreams for a greater and more prosperous

nation.