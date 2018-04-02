Joshua defeats Parker to unify three world heavyweight titles — and IBO crown

Anthony Joshua, the Nigerian-born British heavyweight star, defeated Joseph Parker in the Principality Stadium on Saturday night to take his record as a professional to 21 victories from 21 fights.

Joshua who put his WBA and IBF titles on the line has now added the WBO’s strap to his two belts to unify the division in what is his third stadium fight in succession.

The 28-year-old now has WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles to his name, and a unification fight with Deontay Wilder is the only step stopping Joshua from being the first heavyweight to hold all four major belts up for collection.

Joshua made it clear that he is ready to face Wilder to break a world record as the first to hold all four world heavyweight titles, when he screamed into the camera: “Wilder let’s go baby, let’s go!”

“My strategy was to stick behind the jab – it’s one of the most important weapons – a good jab will take you around the world. I was switched on, focused and went 12 rounds. It was light work,” he said.

“This was about boxing finesse – I stuck to my word. I know what it takes to be a champion. Joshua Parker said he wanted a war, but it was all about boxing finesse. The main thing we cannot forget is that I am the unified heavyweight champion of the world.”

The three judges unanimously scored Joshua 118-110, 118-110, 119-109 to clinch his sixth world title and win his 21st professional bout.

