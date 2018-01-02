Judge handling Melaye’s ‘assassination’ case dies during cross-over service

Aromeh Benson Akogu, a high court judge handling the case of an attempted assassination of Dino Melaye, is dead.

NAN reports that the judge died in Anyigba on December 31, 2017, at about 11:40pm during a cross-over service to 2018.

According to the report, Akogu had vowed not to sleep before the cross-over to 2018 and was neither sick nor showed any symptoms of ill health.

Vicky Akogu, his wife, who confirmed the death, said the late judge and one-time director of public prosecution (DPP) in the state, was hale and hearty before his sudden death.

She said she watched her husband’s death like a movie and could hardly believe herself.

Commenting on the incident from Akogu family house in Idah, Yahaya Ademu, chief registrar of the state high court, said the body had been deposited at the Grimmard Hospital Mortuary, Anyigba.

In June, Melaye said he survived an assassination attempt after a combined team of Department of State Services (DSS) and the police saved him from the attack which he blamed on the state government.

NAN reports that Taofiq Isah, Ijumu local government administrator, and four others are being tried in the matter.

SOURCE: The Cable