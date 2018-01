Wole Soyinka, Africa’s first Noble laureate, says herdsmen have declared a war against Nigeria.

In a statement on Wednesday, the professor warned President Muhammadu Buhari against treating the situation in a way former President Goodluck Jonathan did at the early stage of the Boko Haram group.

He wondered why the federal government had not considered some of the suggestions which stakeholders recommended as a solution to the crisis.

Details later…