Kachikwu: I didn’t write any memo to Buhari on petrol scarcity

Ibe Kachikwu, minister of state for petroleum resources, has denied sending a memo to President Muhammadu Buhari on the petrol scarcity.

In the memo, reportedly dated July 27, Kachikwu was said to have alerted the president on the likely shortage of petrol.

But in a statement by Idang Alibi, director of press in the ministry, Kachikwu said the message and its content should be disregarded.

He added that this was not the best time for “diversionary issues” as the petroleum sector is battling with a national issue.

“Our attention has been drawn to a message making the rounds on social media of a purported memo by the Honorable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu to the President on the fuel crises. The message and its content is false,” the statement read.

“This is not a time for diversionary issues as the petroleum sector is dealing with a serious national issue. We are focused on collaboratively finding an urgent solution to this crises.

“The minister of state continues to monitor the current fuel situation and to work with NNPC and DPR to continue to execute already communicated ministerial directives to maximally flood the market with products and prevent and penalize any sabotage attempts at diversion by any culprit.

“The Minister of State appreciates the pain Nigerians are going through but urges calm and understanding as NNPC is doing everything possible to immediately end this fuel crises situation.”

