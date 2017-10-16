Kachikwu’s Abuja house catches fire

The private residence of Ibe Kachikwu, minster of state for petroleum resources, caught fire on Sunday evening, TheCable understands.

The house is located in Asokoro, Abuja.

The fire started in his bedroom as a result of a suspected electrical fault to the air conditioners, sources in the know said.

“Kachikwu was not at home when it happened, but thankfully the fire service reacted quickly and put out the fire before things could go out of hand,” a source told TheCable.

Details are scanty on the extent of damage to the house but TheCable understands nobody was hurt in the incident.

The minister has been in the news recently over his letter to President Muhammadu Buhari in which he complained about insubordination and humiliation by Maikanti Baru, the group managing director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

