Kaduna boils again as gunmen abduct traditional ruler who is Kukah’s brother

Yohanna Kukah, a traditional ruler in Zangon Kataf local government area of Kaduna state, has been abducted.
The monarch with the title: ‘Agwam Akulu,’ is the younger brother of Matthew Kukah, bishop of the Catholic diocese of Sokoto.
The attackers were said to have struck in Anchuna, village of the traditional ruler.
They were said to have arrived at his private residence around 9pm.
A witness told TheCable that after shooting sporadically, they ordered him to come out.
One of his guards, who reportedly attempted to foil the attack, was also kidnapped.
Waziri Ashafa, a community leader, who confirmed the incident said the gunmen drove away with the traditional ruler and his guard.
Mukhtar Aliyu, spokesman of the Kaduna state police command, did not answer his call when TheCable called to get his reaction.
The incident comes less than 48 hours after a monarch and his pregnant wife were shot dead.