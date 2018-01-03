Kaduna boils again as gunmen abduct traditional ruler who is Kukah’s brother

Yohanna Kukah, a traditional ruler in Zangon Kataf local government area of Kaduna state, has been abducted.

The monarch with the title: ‘Agwam Akulu,’ is the younger brother of Matthew Kukah, bishop of the Catholic diocese of Sokoto. ‎

‎The attackers were said to have struck in Anchuna, village of the traditional ruler.

They were said to have arrived at his private residence around 9pm.

A witness told TheCable that after shooting sporadically, they ordered him to come out.

‎One of his guards, who reportedly attempted to foil the attack, was also kidnapped. ‎

Waziri Ashafa, a community leader, who confirmed the incident said the gunmen drove away with the traditional ruler and his guard. ‎

Mukhtar Aliyu, spokesman of the Kaduna state police command, did not answer his call when TheCable called to get his reaction.

The incident comes less than 48 hours after a monarch and his pregnant wife were shot dead. ‎