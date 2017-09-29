Kaduna secures arrest warrant of youth who issued quit notice

The Kaduna state government has secured an arrest warrant for the northern youth group who gave a quit notice to the Igbo living in the north.

The group had asked the Igbo to leave the north on or before October 1. They later reversed it after northern governors prevailed on them.

In a statement, Samuel Aruwan, spokesman of Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna, said those who gave the quit notice violated the updated penal code law of the state, 2017.

He asked members of the public to inform the police whenever they sight those behind the quite notice.

The governor’s spokesman also said the state was working to prevent any threats to peace and harmony.

Aruwan urged the residents to “go about their lawful business, uphold and respect their neighbours and report any suspicious activity or person”.

“When some elements barged into our state capital to deliver an illegal ultimatum to a section of our community, the government condemned it and ordered the arrest of those concerned,” the statement by Aruwan read.

“Therefore, anybody that sights them or is aware of their location should proudly discharge the civic duty of informing the police. The criminal complaint specifies the sections of the recently updated Penal Code Law of Kaduna State, 2017 that were violated by those that issued the illegal ultimatum.

“These include; inciting disturbance: section 78, disturbing public peace: section 77; injurious falsehood: section 373; unlawful assembly: Section 66; and Criminal Conspiracy, Section 59

“The formal criminal complaint and the bench warrant secured on 8th August 2017 provide a basis to investigate, apprehend and ultimately prosecute the suspects.

“Accordingly, a competent court has directed the commissioner of police of Kaduna state to act on the criminal complaint. The Kaduna state government considers this a most important matter of law enforcement, and will not relent on the matter.

“Anybody contemplating unlawful action should know that such will invite a vigorous law-enforcement response. The Kaduna state government is persuaded that a law-governed society should always signal that sanctions will follow illegal behaviour.

“This is in the interest of justice, peace and harmony. Nobody has the power to evict another citizen or to tell them where they can or cannot live.”

He added that “vigorous” security patrols would continue as part of concrete action to reassure residents and demonstrate that “bad behaviour is unwelcome and will not be tolerated”.

SOURCE: The Cable