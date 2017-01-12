Kanu: I’m a freedom fighter unlike Buhari who overthrew a legitimate govt in 1983

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), says he is a freedom fighter and not a coupist.

Speaking before Binta Nyako‎, justice of the federal high court, Abuja, on Thursday, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, counsel to Kanu, said his client committed no crime by advocating self-determination for the Igbo.

‎He said the Biafra agitation predated the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, and that it was laughable that Kanu was accused of treason when all he did was ask for an independent state for the Igbo.

He, therefore, urged the court to quash the charges against his client.

“The Biafra agitation predates this present administration. The fact that the Honourable Justice Ademola decided that there was no incriminating evidence against the first defendants, he ordered his release but this was blatantly refused,” Ejiofor said.

“He’s a freedom fighter unlike people who overthrew a legitimate government in 1983. The court has no option but to discharge the charges. The court should trash the charges.‎”

But Shuaibu Labaran, counsel to the federal government and the prosecution,‎ urged the court to dismiss the application of the defence.

‎He said Kanu’s application to quash the charges against him lacked substance.

“We submit that the application has no substance, and should be discountenanced,” he said. “We urge your lordship to refuse the application.‎”

