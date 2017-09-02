Kenyatta vows to ‘fix’ judiciary after election annulment

A day after his victory was annulled by the country’s supreme court, President Uhuru Kenyatta has vowed to “fix” Kenya’s judiciary.

The court had declared that the election was marred by irregularities.

Four out of the six presiding judges had endorsed the ruling and had ordered a fresh election to be conducted within 60 days.

Kenyatta had initially called for calm but speaking at a party meeting in Nairobi, capital of the country, Kenyatta wondered if the supreme court judges who endorsed the ruling could “annul the wishes of the people”.

He also asked if they “have more power than the Kenyans voted for their preferred presidential candidate.

“We shall revisit this thing. We clearly have a problem. Who even elected you? Were you? We have a problem and we must fix it,” The Independent quoted Kenyatta to have said.

“The supreme court sat and decided that they are the ones with a bigger power than the 15 million Kenyans who woke up, queued in lines, and voted for their preferred presidential candidate.

“As a supreme court, they cannot annul the wishes of the people. And we will revisit this thing.”

The embattled leader argued that the results of the members of parliament, senators and governors were transmitted but “no one asked any questions”.

The election was annulled after the National Super Alliance (NASA), the country’s opposition party, filed a petition to the court to overturn the result.

The party had alleged that results of the controversial poll were manipulated.

Raila Odinga, Kenyatta’s rival in the election, had hailed the result as a “historic” and called for the prosecution of the country’s electoral officials.