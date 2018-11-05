Keyamo: PDP to fly in investigators to hunt for examiners who marked Buhari’s WAEC scripts

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are frantically searching for the examiners who marked President Muhammadu Buhari’s scripts in the 1961 West African School Certificate Examination(WAEC), Festus Keyamo, the spokesman of the Buhari Campaign Organisation, has alleged.

Keyamo, who described the certificate matter as a “dead issue”, dismissed allegations that the certificate recently presented to President Muhammadu Buhari by the Registrar of WAEC, was forged.

“The dumbest comment I’ve read about the now dead issue of PMB’s WAEC result is to say WAEC forged its own document,” Keyamo said via Twitter.

“Where there’s ONLY ONE body authorized by law to issue a document, it can only make mistakes or clerical errors on it (I don’t concede that here) but cannot forge it.”

“On a lighter note, we understand the opposition is now hunting for the examiners who marked PMB’s scripts in 1961 to ascertain whether the grades in PMB’s WAEC result tallies with the marks they actually gave him.

“They’re flying in some US investigators to Dubai for consultation”.

The issue of whether or not President Buhari has a certificate resurfaced recently after the All Progressives Congress (APC) forwarded his name as the party’s candidate for the 2019 presidential election.