Kogi business forum to assist Gov. Bello in developing the State

Businessmen and women on the platform of Kogi Business Community Abuja (KBCA) has concluded plans to engage the Kogi state governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello on how his administration will address some of the developmental challenges confronting the state.

The forum, has perfected plans to organise an interactive dinner where the governor of Kogi state, Alh. Yahaya Bello is expected to address some of the challenges confronting the state and his administration’s policies and strategies to confront these challenges, and the forum further reiterated that it has resolved henceforth to mobilize resources to support Kogi state to take its rightful place.

A statement signed on Monday in Abuja by the convener of the forum Alhaji Abdulmalik Onoruoiza Obadaki, said the group is concerned about the various issues affecting Kogi state, “hence the need to hear from the governor and see how we can partner to contribute our quota to move the state forward. ”

The group while commending governor Bello’s effort to ensure the security of citizens and their property, said: “The issue of insecurity in Kogi state is of serious concern to us, as businesses and means of livelihood are threatened and Kogi has been in the news perpetually for the wrong reason. We must join hands together with government to make our land a save heaven.”

On economy, the businessmen and women decried high level of youth unemployment in the state and the urgent need to revive all the moribund industries in the state.

On education, the group said in the statement that “there is need to embark on massive provision of educational infrastructure in our public schools and ensure that schools in the hands of private individual live up to expectations so as to prepare future for our children.

“Declaration of emergency in the state educational sector by introduction of free basic education at primary and secondary level is advocated by the forum”

The forum also observed that because of long time neglect by the previous administration in the state, the health sector is in near total collapse which requires urgent attention.

The forum while calling on all political leaders in the state to put first the interest of the state at hearts, added that various ongoing crisis among political leaders need to be reconciled and work together to ensure friendly political atmosphere so as to allow implementations of various developmental strides by the government and the various groups.