Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello tasked to embrace Audu’s family in politics

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has been tasked to embrace the political family of late Prince Abubakar Audu in moving the state forward.

This was handed down by the leader of the family, Prince Yahaya Audu at the 40th Day Prayer in honour of the matriarch of the family, Hajiya Zainab Audu who died on the 3rd of May, 2018.



Leading the prayer at the family house in Kogi, Chief Imam of the community, Alhaji Isiaka Odinya Ojibogo tasked the entire family to continue to support the administration of Governor Yahaya Bello in all his undertakings.

Yahaya Ausu also urged the Governor not to forsake the family of the late Prince Abubakar Audu and his followers.

“It is incumbent on the Governor to demonstrate that after inheriting the late Prince Abubakar Audu’s political structure in the state, he is duty bound to live and operate in accordance with the principles of this famed politicians who considered every constituency or person in Kogi state as his biological brother, friend and best partner to prove his sterling leadership qualities” he said.

The event also witnessed the institution of a scholarship program for less privileged students in Kogi state christened, “Umul-kelsum Audu Yahaya Educational Foundation “and to be administered by a trustee appointed by Alhaji Audu in honour of his late daughter, Umul Kelsum Anna Audu Yahaya who died two days after her masters degree program at the Middlesex University, London.

Describing the essence of the scholarship, Alhaji Audu said it has come to his attention that many parents cannot afford school fees for their children while others cant afford WAEC and NECO registration for their children which prompted the decision to set up the scheme.

He said plans have been completed to institute the memorial foundation so as to assist people in Kogi East and the entire state who for lack of funds cant meet such obligations.

He said the foundation is a very little way of supporting the less privileged brothers and sisters and as a way of expressing love and commitment to his community, people and state as a whole.

“I assure you that these efforts shall be sustained and will be expanded to accommodate many of those in need and shall be administered based on transparency, equity and fairness to all

“I hold it very dear to my heart that the greatest legacy to leave behind for any generation is education, to me education remains the only tool that would take away our youths from the street and insulate them from the temptation of armed robbery and kidnapping”he said.