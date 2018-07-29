Kwara senator: Saraki, Ekweremadu could have been killed

Rafiu Ibrahim, lawmaker representing Kwara south senatorial district, says the police officers who besieged the residences of Senate President Bukola Sàràkí and his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu were capable of killing them or bombing their houses.

According to Punch, Ibrahim, who was among the senators who defected from the ruling party to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said the agents of government were desperate to execute their plans on the presiding officers of the senate.

He said the plans was to prevent Saraki and Ekweremadu from leaving their homes to attend plenary so that they could be impeached by some senators.

Ibrahim said God used certain people to stop the plan.

He added that the defection of lawmakers at the national assembly will take place in phases.

“The senate president has a very strong legal team of many senior advocates of Nigeria who are already working on the issue. He has a legal issue with the police and he will take the case up legally,” he said.

“As we were strategising on how to convince our members to let us reconsider our stand and shelve our plans to defect, the police brought a letter by 8pm on Monday, asking the senate president to appear before them by 8am on Tuesday.

“The following day, very early in the morning, the EFCC went to the house of the deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, blocked his house and successfully ensured that he did not go out.

“Simultaneously, some policemen were also at the home of the senate president with a specific instruction to prevent him from leaving his house. Those who could carry out such actions could as well kill the principal officers or bomb their houses.

“My concern at the moment is to ensure that the senate president is alive. The agents of government are getting desperate just to actualise their plans.

“Their plan was to ensure that the two of them were not available for plenary on Tuesday so that some senators could remove Saraki and Ekweremadu as senate president and deputy senate president, respectively.

“However, God, in his infinite mercies and powers, used some people to disorganise their plans by helping Saraki to preside over plenary on Tuesday. It was God, nothing else.

“We adjourned abruptly on Tuesday because the federal authorities deployed armed policemen who laid siege to the residences of our presiding officers.

“If they can put the SP and the DSP under house arrest, what stopped them from arresting senators on the streets of Abuja and institute frivolous litigation against them?”