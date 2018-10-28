Lagos to commission modern ferry terminal, new Ilaje-Bariga

In furtherance of the intermodal transportation system of Lagos State Government, all is now set for the commissioning of an ultra-modern ferry terminal and new access road in Ilaje-Bariga area of the State.

The State Government, in a statement on Sunday by Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mr Ade Akinsanya, said the ferry terminal and the newly upgraded road were part of the initiatives of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s administration to further scale up the integrated transportation initiative of the State Government aimed at ensuring seamless connectivity within the State.

According to him, the access road and the terminal would be commissioned by the State Government by mid-November 2018.

Giving details, Akinsanya said: “The terminal situated at the tail end of the upgraded Ilaje Road which provides access to the terminal from Akoka Road, abuts the lagoon front facing the Third Mainland Bridge.

“The state-of-the-art terminal sitting on a reclaimed land area of over 2000 square meter, has a parking facility that will accommodate no fewer than 150 cars and ample space for park and ride buses for those that will want to park their cars to get to their various destinations through the terminal by ferry.”



He added that ferry services would be provided from the terminal to connect other existing terminals such as Ipakodo and Badore in Ikorodu axis, Badore in Ajah axis, recently commissioned Five Cowrie Creek Terminal in Falomo, Marina Terminal, among others.

The Commissioner said the Ilaje terminal, in addition to a well-lit surrounding, had been designed with other complementary facilities such as ticketing office, passengers seating area, restaurant, mini mart, shops, toilets, seat-out area for relaxation, boatyard as well as security watchtowers.

On the road, he said the newly upgraded 1.1km Ilaje Road with carriageway and width of 8meters, is equipped with a bicycle lane, street lights as well as covered side drains which serve as a walkway.

“Transportation in Lagos is predominantly road-based and it is pertinent to state that the administration of Governor Ambode has made concerted efforts to reduce the pressure on the roads with the aim of promoting an integrated transportation system.

“In this quest, the administration is progressively taking advantage of the vast waterways that Lagos is endowed with by embarking on waterfront infrastructure projects including dredging of predetermined viable waterways routes to provide alternative and reduce the travel time of road users,” Akinsanya said.

He said aside from the new road and ferry terminal in Ilaje, a new transportation and tourism hub was being proposed at Oworonshoki by the foot of Third Mainland Bridge, which is a stone throw from the Ilaje Terminal.

“The reclamation of the area is presently at an advanced stage and it is designed to accommodate another ferry terminal, shopping areas, bus terminals, and relaxation facilities.

“With the commissioning of the Ilaje terminal, the residents of Bariga, Akoka and environs will, among other benefits, enjoy shortened travel time to their destinations under a more relaxed and stress-free condition. It would also result into savings in transport cost and reduction in vehicle maintenance cost aggravated by the present condition of our roads that State Government is assiduously working upon,” Akinsanya said.