Lamido: My soul won’t follow me if I move to APC

Sule Lamido, a former governor of Jigawa state, has ruled out the possibility of defecting to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Lamido said this in Abuja when he met with ex-PDP speakers of state houses of assembly.

“No matter how hard I try, if I move to All Progressive Congress (APC), my soul will not follow me,” he said.

He also appealed to the leadership of the party to ensure that the December national convention be free and fair.

Commenting on Ayo Fayose’s declaration for presidency, Lamido said it was the constitutional right of the governor to contest like every other Nigerian.

He said Fayose had the right to contest even though, the party had zoned the 2019 presidential ticket to the north.

He also advised PDP members to be courageous in the face of what he described as “persecution”.

“We need people to be courageous,” he said.

Lamido added that without the PDP members who joined the APC, the party would not have defeated PDP in the last general election.

He said 2019 would be a defining moment for Nigeria.

SOURCE: The Cable